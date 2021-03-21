'Forgotten front-line workers:' Essential workers reveal ups and downs of pandemic

Crystal Isert is shown in this selfie image from Lower Sackville, N.S. on Friday, March 12, 2021. It's been a year since office towers were hollowed out, malls became ghost towns and the din of restaurants was hushed. Yet as many Canadian faced layoffs or switched to working from home, others were declared essential and continued to go into work every day regardless of surging COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Crystal Isert *MANDATORY CREDIT*