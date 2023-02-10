Gas and power utility Fortis reports $370M Q4 profit, up from $328M a year earlier

Fortis Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $370 million, up from $328 million a year earlier. The gas and power utility says the profit for the quarter amounted to 77 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 69 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.Fortis Inc.'s headquarters are pictured in St. John's, N.L., on Friday, October 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sue Bailey