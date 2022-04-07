This week I am fully engrossed in getting my dance steps, dialogue, lyrics, and accent fine tuned for the upcoming musical “Legally Blond” happening at Kelowna Actors Studio on Ellis from April 20 to May 8.
This production stars Joanne Booth as Elle Woods and Chad Abrahamson as Everett. In case you don’t remember the film that this musical is based upon, it’s about a smart and sassy California girl who wants to be taken seriously so her ex-boyfriend falls back in love with her.
She follows him to Harvard, where she too passes her LSAT and is now attending law school. Instead of getting back her love, she finds her love of knowledge, friendship, and integrity more important.
I get to play Paulette, a Jersey accented hairdresser that befriends Elle because of their mutual love of haircare and dogs. Tickets are 70% sold-out so please book quickly if you would like to attend. There are dinner and just show tickets still available through: though kelownaactorsstudio.com.
Tomorrow curtains go up in Penticton when Many Hats Theatre presents “Hilda’s Yard,” a play written by Canadian playwright Norman Foster and directed by Ed Schneider.
This play is a heartwarming comedy about separation, togetherness, and family matters. Hilda and Sam Fluck are newly on their own since their thirty-something children moved out.
They are ready to relax so what could disturb their simple peace? The show runs until April 30, each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at The Cannery Trade Centre, 1475 Fairview Rd., Penticton.
Curtains up at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 (adults) $25 (students/seniors) through manyhatstheatre.com.
———
Poetry lovers are in for a treat tomorrow in Kelowna at the BNA tasting room, 1254 Ellis St. Enjoy the book launch and reading of Lesley-Anne Evans now-published brave, original, and memorable collection of poems, Mute Swans. This event is the closing season for Inspired Word Café. There will be an open mic at 7 p.m. and for those who wish to sign up please arrive at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 and books are available for purchase at $20, which Lesley-Anne would be happy to sign. You may also purchase your book beforehand at Mosaic Books, downtown on Bernard Avenue, and Indigo at the Orchard Park Mall.
———
Thursdays are also ripe for a good laugh at Dakoda’s Open Mic Comedy. It’s a great chance to try comedy yourself or watch the comics test their material in front of the best audience in town. This show often has as many as 20 comedians each doing five minutes of new material with a special 15 minute set by a special guest or hosts.
This week, Alex Miller and Bonnie Esson co-host and the smack dab in the middle, belongs to Scott Murata.
This show is by donation to the Central Okanagan Foodbank so please attend with lots of dollars to give to this very needy cause especially right now when essential items prices are at an all time high.
———
The new wave meets punk band, Proper Man, will hold residency every Saturday at The Broken Hearts Club at Crown & Thieves winery, 3887C Brown Road from 8:30 - 10:30 p.m. Front man Jason Parkes is also the winemaker for this distinctly unique venue. The band also consists of Nori Wentworth; bass, Petri Nieminen; Guitar, Travis Saunders; Piano, and Justen Gordon; Drums. Tickets can be purchased through links on the website at crownthieves.com/pages/events. Visit the website to view other events happening at this amazing speakeasy that encourages glamorous attire and decadent behaviour.
———
Sunday at The Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, find your inner child or just find a child and attend the 40th anniversary of the classic album single, The Cat Came Back, with four-time Juno award winner Fred Penner.
This gentle giant with an undeniable ability to make you feel good about yourself is on tour to celebrate 40 years as the master of the North American family entertainment scene.
A member of the Order of Canada, Penner is part of the fabric of child education with his catchy ditties and countless energetic live shows. He utilizes his celebrity by supporting organizations like UNESCO, World Vision, UNICEF, and Canadian Down Syndrome Society and takes his self-proclaimed mandate to “Never underestimate your ability to make a difference in the life of a child” as his cornerstone philosophy. Tickets are $30 plus fees through: selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/fred-penner.
One show only at 2 p.m.
———
Dancing is back this weekend at the Blue Gator, 441 Lawrence Ave., with NFA, a dance-rock mashup that plays all the hot hits of the 1980s, ’90s, including Def Leppard, ZZ Top, Honeymoon Suite, Loverboy, Doug and The Slugs, Prism, and Boney M, to name a few. Live music begins at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday night $10 entrance charge at the door.
———
Vibes at the Vine, at Vibrant Vine Winery, 3240 Pooley Road in Kelowna, is back for weekly live music from 2-4 p.m. every Saturday with no cover charge. Entrance is first-come, first serve.
For more information on lineup and special events, visit thevibrantvine.com/ LiveMusic.
———
Saturday night, Vernon Jazz Society, 3000-31st Street, welcomes Vancouver’s jazz impresario-tenor saxophonist Cory Weeds, who will be performing with an all-star quintet featuring Brad Turner on piano, John Lee on bass, Jesse Cahill drums and Julian Borkowski on trumpet.
The quintet will feature the music of legendary hard-bop pianist-composer Horace Silver.
Weeds has created the Jazz Cellar and is now artistic curator of Frankie’s Jazz Club, both in Vancouver. Tickets for this show cost $40 and can be purchased through vernonjazz.com.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.