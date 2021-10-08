A retrospective of Saskatchewan artist Marsha Kennedy’s four decades of artwork opened Thursday at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.
Embodied Ecologies explores the evolution of Kennedy’s work in a variety of mediums.
Her art with a message covers such subjects as the body, motherhood, feminism, spirituality, nature, museology, ecology, environmental sustainability and colonial impacts on the land, a news release from the gallery says.
The works are drawn from 25 public and private collections throughout Western Canada, including four in the VPAG’s permanent collection.
Also coming up at the Vernon gallery is a music-focused exhibition by the Sounds Suspicious Musicians Collective, and the annual VPAG members’ exhibition.
Opening on Oct. 22, The Intersection of Art and Music is an installation comprised of three parts.
The first is an ambient music track where each member of the Sounds Suspicious collective submitted one sound or rhythm, which when composed together, create a collaborative song.
The second part of the installation is a video projection, created in the same fashion and projected onto a circular sheet suspended from the ceiling.
And finally, the walls of the gallery will be filled with lyrics from each Sounds Suspicious member, creating a poem that resembles the 1920’s Dadaist cut-up technique.
Featured musicians will perform at the Art After Dark event on Oct. 22. Tickets can be bought at vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-after-dark.
Starting on Oct. 28, Exposed is the VPAG’s annual gallery members’ exhibition.
“This exhibition features a mix of artworks from our membership. Some are established artists, and for others, it will be their first opportunity to display their work publicly. All works are available for sale,” said VPAG executive director Dauna Kennedy.
Applications to be included in Exposed will be accepted until Oct. 15.
Opening receptions for Exposed and The Intersection of Art and Music will be on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. The gallery will be checking vaccine passports at the reception.
The gallery is located at 3228 31st. Ave.