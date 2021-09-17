Canadian blues rocker Colin James will perform in Vernon this fall as he tours to promote his 20th album, Open Road.
Open Road
follows James’ Juno-winning and most recent full-length album, 2018’s Miles To Go, which landed on the Billboard Blues Charts, iTunes Blues Chart, and added six new Maple Blues Awards to his total of 27.
Open Road will be released on Nov. 5.
James’ concert will be Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available through Ticket Seller. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required.