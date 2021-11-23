A pair of local art galleries will team up to sell art in a vending machine next year.
The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art has done it before, but they have a mainstream partner for the new venture — the Kelowna Art Gallery.
The galleries are looking for proposals. The vending machine will offer original work by local artists for purchase from $5 to $50. Works can be created in any number of artistic mediums with themes that focus on community engagement.
“We encourage artists to think outside of the box and to dream big while creating something little,” says Christine May, curator at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
Artists whose works are chosen will receive an honorarium, production funds to assist with the creation of work, and a commission on all sales of work through the project.
“While we have had previous editions of the ArtMart here, this will be the first time we have hosted the vending machine at a neighbouring location,” said Lorna McParland, artistic director at the Alternator. “We’re excited about this partnership with the Kelowna Art Gallery and can’t wait to see what their members come up with.”
The deadline for submissions is Dec. 3. For submission criteria, forms, and additional information, visit kelownaartgallery.com/artmart.
The vending machine will be at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Water Street from Jan. 15 to April 15.