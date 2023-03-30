The history of FMX goes back decades. If you are unfamiliar with the sport, it is a mix of stunt riding and motocross brought into the air with a rather large ramp. Definitely not for the faint of heart. The sport eventually grew into big productions like Nitro-Circus, X-Games and naturally Red Bull would get involved with the X-Fighters.
Carey Hart was the first to attempt a backflip on a full-sized motocross bike at the Gravity Games in 2000. It didn’t end well for him but fuelled the passion of riders following him to give it a go. Enter Travis Pastrana, another huge name in the sport, tried it as well unsuccessfully.
Local riders, Chris Garwasiak and Bruce Cook would follow this passion and produce shows drawing huge family crowds. The adrenaline driving their passion would see Bruce join the Nitro Circus line-up of world-class athletes upping the ante every performance. Cook would push the limits to become the first rider to do a double front-flip that changed his life forever. It didn’t’ stop him. The rush of adrenaline in the spirit of an FMX rider could not be broken. Cook, returned, with a modified motocross bike, to Nitro Circus a mere 10 months later, and became the first paraplegic to land a back flip successfully.
It comes as no surprise that the FMX shows sell out audiences no
matter where they are. Such was the case Saturday night in Penticton at the South Okanagan Event Centre.
Kids in the crowd could not wait to see Superman, and not the guy in tights with the red cape. Superman is just one of the tricks that FMX riders perform, fittingly making these athletes real-life super heroes. Add in a Whip, a Heelclicker, the Kiss of Death, an Airplane and a few variations of a Hart Attack (named after its creator, Carey Hart) and you will have just about covered the tricks performed at the FMW World Tour in Penticton on the weekend.
FMX is designed to be a family friendly thrill show inspiring the next generation of motocross riders. Garnering the looks on the faces of the sea of wide-eyed, awe-struck children sporting their favourite motocross jerseys Saturday night, the motocross business in the Okanagan is alive and well.
What was missing from the production however, was information. There was little to no information available on the riders, their bikes, their history or any type of program outlining the tricks performed, their difficulty or a program of photos. Only Vernon, B.C. brothers, Morgan and Cody Kaliszuk would have posters at the merchandise table. Other than that, it was checkered flags.
The show presented two separate categories of riders. The up and comers that were competing for a spot to move forward and the legends that have been in the sport for some time. Each performance was scored on the trick, the difficulty and the accuracy of execution.
The first rider out, Bobby Duhame, wearing a matching purple suit, flies off the ramp and into the air looking like Captain Morgan on the label of the infamous rum. The younger audience cheering while the older audience snickered. Definitely the first time I have seen this trick and if you didn’t know the name of the trick itself, you could garner a pretty accurate guess.
The legends, former pros from X-Games, Nitro Circus and even the Red Bull X-fighters included Calgary native, Billy “Billy the Kid” Kohut, and local FMX celebrity Kyle DeMelo from Oliver. DeMelo is a well-known name in the FMX circuit and especially here in the Okanagan. For more than a decade, Kyle has trained at his family farm in Oliver, and has opened his personal track to other local riders. He has mastered the art of FMX with local support from Valley Moto Sport so it wasn’t surprising that when he was introduced, the crowd got a little louder.
After the two groups performed their initial offering of tricks, riders were paired together and the Kaliszuks would kick-off the duet duels in-sync. All in all a great night of family fun.
Moto Baecker appears weekly on Thursday and is written by Marissa Baecker. You can contacther at marissa@motobaecker.com