Local country music singer/songwriter Teigen Gayse has just released a new Christmas single, Hey Christmas.
“I absolutely love Christmas, and was admiring the sparkling lights and snowy winter wonderland outside my window, and the words just came to me,” she explained in a news release.
Gayse was also named the BC Country Music Association’s Artist of the Month and has just released a video for her recent single, Blame the Wine. shot at O’Rourke’s Family Estate Winery in Lake Country.
Born in Chetwynd, Gayse now lives in Kelowna, although she’s in Nashville at the moment, writing some new songs.