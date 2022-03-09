Some of his fans and fellow musicians have told Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne they’d like to hear more of his own piano playing on future albums.
The Kelowna-based bluesman’s piano has been featured a lot, obviously, on his previous 13 albums, but it often shares the top billing — or is played in the background — as other instruments, vocal performances and guest performers are featured.
This time, the Blues Boss found the perfect formula to put the piano playing out in front.
His newest album, released over the weekend at pair of release parties in Edmonton, pays tribute to two legendary blues players — piano playing Memphis Slim and bassist Willie Dixon, in particular their collaboration in the 1950s and ’60s that took them from Chicago to Paris and around the world before they went in their separate directions.
Wayne plays the Memphis Slim piano role. Russell Jackson, who played for blues legend BB King in the 1980s, takes Dixon’s bass role. Joining them in the Kelowna studio was drummer Joey DiMarco.
Dixon had a style of bass playing that wasn’t common in the blues — “slap bass” or a “rockabilly style” as Wayne calls it, used more in big bands than in the blues. Jackson mastered the style perfectly and that’s the side of Dixon’s music Wayne wanted to feature.
The album features 17 “obscure” songs from that collaboration and some solo works. Wayne said he chose lesser-known songs to avoid re-recording those that have been overdone already.
Asked how authentically he sticks to the originals, Wayne said: “they’re the essence of what they were doing with a Kenny Blues Boss Wayne signature.”
It’s a smooth style of blues.
“I love the sound of Willie Dixon’s Big Three Trio, which reminds me of the Mills Brothers singing the blues. These styles that incorporate refined musicianship and smooth vocal harmonies, are not heard in today’s blues,” said Wayne in a release and a phone interview.
The piano and bass combo was something unique that appealed to Wayne.
“In today’s blues, you don’t see or hear this musical
camaraderie between piano and bass, which is often seen and
heard in jazz groups. We wanted to show that it does work in
blues too,” said Wayne in his album liner notes.
What you hear on the album is what was recorded in the studio. There are only a couple of overdubs added later, said Wayne.
The trio recorded the 17 songs in just eight hours, which included a one-hour break for pizza.
Wayne, said for most of his albums, 12-13 songs can be recorded in two days. In this case, he booked 12 hours of recording time at Kelowna’s Arc House Studio and didn’t use it all.
The 77-year-old Wayne, who was inducted into the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame in Cincinnati in 2017, says he might be making a career move to Ontario this summer to be closer to where his following is, particularly in the U.S. and Europe. It would be easier to accept and get to gigs from there. He noted the new album, in particular, is garnering attention worldwide.
In Kelowna, Wayne plays monthly at the School of Blues jam session in the Rotary Centre for the Arts. No public performances are lined up, but there are some private gigs, he said.
The new album is also coming out in a red vinyl edition, featuring 10 songs along with downloads, Wayne said.
The Edmonton release events also featured his 2019 album, Go, Just Do It, which he never got a chance to go out and promote because of COVID-19 pandemic.