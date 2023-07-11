This week’s local history offering, part two in a series of four articles, focuses on early 20th century postcards, their portrayal of various aspects of life in the Central Okanagan and the visual record provided of our natural and human history.
Last week’s article focused on 20th-century postcard depictions of Okanagan Lake. This week, we deal with a more specific aspect of our beautiful lake: boats that have plied Okanagan Lake’s waters.
The Syilx people, inhabitants and stewards of the Okanagan Valley for more than 11,500 years, have used Okanagan Lake – and other local lakes – as a source of food and transportation. They were using lake transportation for countless generations when immigrant settlers arrived in the latter half of the 19th century.
Following the Indigenous people’s example, these immigrant settlers recognized the importance of Okanagan Lake as a means of transportation, eventually linking the communities which lined its shores.
Ontario-born Thomas Dorling Shorts (c. 1837-1911) was arguably the first non-Indigenous person who used the lake for commercial travel.
In the 1880s and early 1890s, Captain Shorts operated engine-powered boats – including the Mary Victoria Greenhow – providing a reliable means of transporting people, mail and locally produced produce. His role in the development of the Valley’s lake transportation system cannot be overstated.
In the early 1890s, the Canadian Pacific Railway became involved in the Okanagan Valley’s commercial and transportation development.
The 1892 opening of the Shuswap and Okanagan (S&O) Railway linked Okanagan Landing (on the shores of Okanagan Lake, near Vernon) and Sicamous, on the CPR’s mainline. The Okanagan had its first major commercial transportation link with the rest of Canada.
The S&O Railway was only the first step, as the CPR came to realize Okanagan Lake’s potential as a transportation corridor, linking south, central and north Okanagan communities.
In 1893, the all-powerful CPR launched the S.S. Aberdeen, the first of its three sternwheelers that plied the waters of Okanagan Lake. The S.S. Okanagan was launched in 1908, followed five years later by the S.S. Sicamous, the largest and most palatial of the CPR boats that dominated lake traffic for more than 40 years, ending in the 1930s.
Other lake boats had private owners, including Captain Leonard “Len” Hayman (1880-1978). He arrived in the Central Okanagan in early 1901, as the world mourned Queen Victoria while optimistically welcoming the Edwardian age.
Captain Len saw a need for local lake boats to serve residents of Kelowna and Westbank. He owned and operated a series of boats that linked the communities on the west and east sides of the lake, including the S.S. Aricia and the S.S. Clovelly.
Hayman’s memoirs, Captain Len’s Ferry Tales, is an entertaining account of his many years on the lake boats, including his interaction with people from various Okanagan communities.
By the 1920s, B.C’s government realized the necessity of being involved in lake transportation, especially the Westbank to Kelowna ferry service.
Three ferry boats were eventually run by the provincial government – the M.S. Pendozi, M.S. Lequime and M.S. Lloyd-Jones – providing a reliable link between Westbank and Kelowna, ferrying passengers, cars and trucks across Okanagan Lake.
The 1958 opening of the Okanagan Lake floating bridge, for five years a tolled link, brought to a dramatic end the era of the lake ferries.
One of those ferries was subsequently scrapped, another became the lakeside home of the Westbank Yacht Club and the third underwent a dramatic transformation and became the M.V. Fintry Queen, a popular Okanagan Lake attraction for many years and the source of an ongoing controversial stalemate about its status.
Not all lake boats were for commercial purposes. For many years, people have recognized the recreational value of being on the water.
Smaller lake crafts – sailboats, oar-powered or motorized – have given local residents and tourists the opportunity to enjoy life on the water.
Sailboats have long been a favourite form of lake transportation, resulting in the Kelowna Regatta, first held in 1906 and for many years a popular lake-based Central Okanagan annual event.
The focus for visitors to the Central Okanagan has long been centred on Okanagan Lake. It is not surprising that many of these people used and enjoyed the boats – commercial and recreational – that have sailed on our lake’s deep waters.
Postcards depicting some of the lake boats have been popular with locals and tourists, providing the theme for this week’s local history offering, while reminding us of the importance of our lake system.
Next week’s article, the third in this series about vintage postcards, looks at Kelowna City Park.
