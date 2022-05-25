Corb Lund, a country music singer who’s definitely not like the others, will perform a solo acoustic show in Kelowna this fall.
The singer-songwriter from Southern Alberta, who gives an often-humorous or thoughtful twist to his cowboy themes will perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Sept. 23 and Penticton’s Cleland Theatre on Sept. 22.
Tickets for the Kelowna show will be available starting Friday through Select Your Tickets. In Penticton, get tickets through the Penticton Community Centre box office.
Lund recently released the album Songs My Friends Wrote. The 10-song set features Lund putting his spin on songs written by friends and world-class songwriters such as Hayes Carll, Todd Snider, and Canadian country music legend Ian Tyson.
Songs My Friends Wrote is the follow up to 2020’s critically acclaimed Agricultural Tragic, Lund’s first studio album of original material in five years, which earned him the 2021 CCMA award for Alternative Country Album of the Year, his 13th career win.
Lund also recently had his debut on stage at the historic Grand Ole Opry.