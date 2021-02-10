Country musician Gord Bamford, Grammy nominee Jimmy Yeary, rising star Jessica Mitchell and longtime Sheryl Crow collaborator Jeff Trott will be part of a Penticton songwriting festival this year.
The third annual 97 South Song Sessions takes place in July.
Those who buy tickets before Sunday can win a VIP experience that includes an invite-only dinner with the songwriters on July 22, VIP seating at the shows, VIP rates with Penticton Lakeside Resort and more. Check the 97 South Song Sessions Instagram page for details.
The weekend series of shows features pop, rock and country songwriters from Canada and the U.S. performing their hit songs and relating the stories behind them.
97 South Song Sessions runs July 23-24 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Pass holders will enjoy two 90-minute shows on back-to-back nights. A weekend festival pass is $120 per person and VIP passes are available for $300.
On the web: 97southsongsessions.com