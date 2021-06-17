Kelowna’s 2021 Artist in Residence will be launching her art project soon.
Local artist Lady Dia is preparing to reveal The Jam: Using Ubuntu to explore a community centered approach to discuss and shape the future of a more inclusive Kelowna.
City residents will be invited to take part in discussions aimed at creating culture of collaboration that better captures the voices of Indigenous, Black and People of Colour (I-BPOC) in the future of Kelowna’s creative sector, according to a city news release.
Lady Dia will also create programming for children and youth to explore lessons from “The Jam.”
More details on the project will soon be available at kelowna.ca/culture.
“We are thrilled to have the second year of this program underway,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager, in the release.
“Last year, our Artist in Residence program was a bright light in an otherwise challenging year,