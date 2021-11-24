Vernon’s Caetani Centre is launching a campaign to build a permanent home for a valuable art collection.
Sveva Caetani’s Recapitulation series consists of 56 watercolour paintings that were returned to Vernon and went on public display this year.
Individuals and groups are being invited sponsor an original painting from the series. Funds raised will be used to build a larger facility to publicly display the entire series at the Caetani Centre.
“Our plan is to build a home large enough to display Sveva’s unique collection. Those who help sponsor a painting will help expand our current gallery from 800 square feet to about 2,000 square feet to include additional display space, larger archival storage, and a larger presentation space,” said Caetani Centre executive director Susan Brandoli in a news release.
As a young woman, Caetani was a virtual prisoner in the home — now an art centre run by a society — where she lived with her widowed mother, following the death of her father, Leone Caetani.
It was not until her mother's death in 1960 that Sveva, now in her early 40s, started painting again. In the 1980s, the paintings were donated to the Alberta Foundation of the Arts, which returned them to the centre this year.
The Caetani Centre is continuing guided and self-guided tours now through December.
For more information on the sponsorship program, tours, and to view the works, visit caetani.org or call the office at 250-275-1525.