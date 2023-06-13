This article is dedicated to the memory of Bankhead Convenience Store, destroyed by fire on the morning of June 4, marking the end of an era and the loss of another piece of our commercial, social and architectural history.
Bankhead Convenience Store – formerly known as “Bankhead Supply” – and so many other general stores, was a link with our past and a reminder of how much things have changed in such a short period of time. It was one of the last of our local corner grocery and general stories, having served multiple generations of Bankhead, Glenmore and Kelowna shoppers.
Deciding to make a list of other corner stores which served the residents of the Central Okanagan, I consulted the March 1959 Okanagan Telephone Directory. On page 36 of that directory’s “Yellow Pages” is a list of more than 45 local grocery stores, including Bankhead Supply:
Kelowna and district grocery and general stores included:
• N.T. Apsey General Store: Lakeshore Road, RR 4.
• Bankhead Supply: Grocer, Bankhead.
• Capozzi’s Grocery: 279 Bernard Ave.
• Central Store: 1705 Richter St.
• Coopers Grocery: 1953 Pandosy St.
• W.J. Corbin Grocers: Glenmore.
• Ed’s Grocery: 1271 Glenmore Rd. (now Gordon Drive)
• Glenmore Store and Grocery: Glenmore.
• Hall Brothers Ltd: Okanagan Mission.
• K. Iwashita & Co: 251 Leon Ave.
• John’s Grocery: Vernon Road, RR2.
• Martin’s Variety Store: 2903 Pandosy St.
• E.C. Mugford: KLO Road.
• Newton’s Grocery: 857 Ellis St.
• People’s Food Market: Glenmore Road (now Gordon Drive)
• Pettman Bros. Grocery: 1302 St. Paul St.
• Top Hat Grocery: Vernon Road, Kelowna.
• Valley Grocery: 3013 Pandosy St.
• Woodlawn Grocery: 2091 Richter St.
Rutland and area general stores were fewer in number. Their names will probably evoke fond memories from the readers of this column:
• Crossroads Supply: Reid’s Corner.
• Hathaway General Store: Rutland, RR5.
• Schneider’s Grocery: Rutland.
• Sid’s Supermarket: Vernon Road, RR2.
Present-day Lake Country, including Winfield and Okanagan Centre, had local grocery and general store service:
• Arnold’s Store: Okanagan Centre Road, Winfield.
• G & M Store: Okanagan Centre.
• Sapinsky’s General Store: Highway 97, Winfield.
• Winfield General Store: Highway 97, Winfield.
• Woodsdale General Store: Woodsdale Road, Winfield. Westbank, Peachland and other west side communities also had their general and grocery stories, capably serving the local populace:
• Chaplin’s General Store: Main Street, Westbank.
• Fulk’s General Store: Beach Avenue, Peachland.
• Robin’s General Store: “Your United Purity Store.” Main Street, Westbank.
• Trepanier Store: Peachland.
The most remote general store listed in the 1959 Okanagan Telephone “Yellow Pages” (page 35) is Ewings Landing General Store. No telephone number was listed alongside that mercantile’s name, instructions being to “Dial 0 & ask for Ewings Landing General Store.”
I have a few personal memories of some of these businesses.
Winfield General Store was owned and operated for many years by Les Clement, my mother’s eldest brother. My Clement grandparents, Ernst and Margaret, purchased Winfield General Store in 1934. The following year their son Les came on board, working alongside his father and sister Wilma (my mum). Uncle Les successfully operated Winfield General Store for many years. I have many fond memories of Uncle Les and his store.
My memories of Martin’s Variety Store are of a different nature. I well-remember climbing the stairs and entering the front of that store, usually to be greeted by Mrs. Martin, dressed in a bright green dress and with her arms folded over her rather ample bosom.
I have many memories of Glenmore Store. My family moved to Highland Drive North, Glenmore on July 1, 1953, 17 months before I was born. I remember going into Glenmore Store, usually accompanied by my older brother Pat or my friends Cathy and Joyce Brown. Glenmore Store’s owners, Peter and Emily Selzler, offered their customers a wide variety of groceries, fresh produce, meat and household goods. They even had gas pumps to accommodate local motorists. Best of all, at least from a child’s point of view, was the candy counter, offering so many sweet treats to tempt my young taste buds.
I also have memories of Bankhead Convenience Store. Hundreds of times, I have driven or walked by it. I frequently entered that store and purchased lottery tickets from the always-courteous and smiling clerk. After all these years, it still felt like the corner store of years gone by.
Time has taken a toll on these businesses and most have disappeared. Some of these businesses lasted only a short time. Others continued in business for decades, providing personal and reliable service.
It was therefore with great sadness that I learned of the loss of Bankhead Store, part of our local landscape and social history for decades, back when Bankhead and surrounding area were not part of the City of Kelowna.
My thoughts go out to the current owners of Bankhead Store, coming to terms with the loss of their business and place of residence, while the community mourns the loss of one of its last corner stores.
And so, I will miss Bankhead Store, another lost part of our local past.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.