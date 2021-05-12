I genuinely enjoy writing this column each week and researching all the different ways that our talented performers, as well as other travelling minstrels, are sharing their inner creative light to give art to our society.
The pandemic has been hard for those who create for a living because creating is the umbilical cord for people like us to connect and give to others.
Although innovation is still in the souls of the creative personality, the constant blocking, stopping, cancelling of events and projects stifles the soul and its really hard emotionally to let innovation flow when your journey continually is repressed.
I hesitate this week to tell you what live events are happening in our city in fear that they might be shut down like some I wrote about last week.
Please know that every event I write about is as safe as you in your heart desires it to be. We need inspiration, we need social interaction, and we need curiosity to stimulate the senses.
Enjoy the smells of a spring walk, the fresh smell of lilacs and the colours of the flowers and blossoms, breathe in the air from the lake as the winds build up and be light of heart when your understanding is not the same as another.
—————
Nova Scotia-based printmaker Ericka Walker will be exhibiting at the Kelowna Art Gallery until July 11. A solo show called “A Decaying Fort And A Lack Of Guidance” features a series of original prints on handmade paper that examine the language of public monuments.
Walker looks at defining moments from European colonial activity and Canadian sovereignty and responds by isolating groups of words from memorial site texts and rearranging them like a set of magnetic refrigerator poetry. Even the exhibition’s title is a mash-up of text discovered while combing monuments near Halifax and along her travels. The Kelowna Art Gallery is at 1315 Water St. For more information, visit kelownaartgallery.com or call the gallery at 250-762-2226
—————
The Vibrant Vine winery continues to have a lush line-up of live performances on the weekend.
“Friday Night Vibes” continues every week from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Vibes at the Vine” is on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
To find the lineup of performers, visit thevibrantvine.com/LiveMusic.
Vibrant Vine is located at 3240 Pooley Rd. in East Kelowna. Please wear a mask and do not congregate at the bar.
—————
On Sunday the Meadow Vista Honey Winery welcomes all to their outdoor yoga, and wine experience — Buddha Beats. Under the guidance of certified instructor Aleena Mckinnon, this event begins at 4 p.m. with a calm stroll amongst the bees then guided yoga to encourage relaxing and letting go.
Mckinnon nurtures her class with slow breath meditation and the fluid rhythmic movements to melt away any stress. After class, enjoy an array of wines. Bring your own yoga mat. Tickets for this event are $30 and can be booked through buddhabeatsyoga@hotmail.com. All levels welcome. The winery is located at: 3975 June Springs Rd., East Kelowna, just off McCulloch.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.