A Winnipeg jazz ensemble has recorded an ode to British Columbia that focuses in on Lake Country.
The Apollo Suns have just released the single “Lake Country” from their upcoming third EP, A Relationship of Force, which will come out later this year.
“Written as a love letter to British Columbia, ‘Lake Country’ was created as an ode to the province that most quickly embraced the group outside of their hometown of Winnipeg,” a news release said. “The song was written three years ago following a hike to a local lake while the group was on an unplanned day off from touring in B.C.
“Our original drummer, Ethan, was living in a suburb of Kelowna called Lake Country and it is a beautiful spot in the Okanagan. We set up in Ethan’s home studio, plugged in and out came the four-note melody that inspired the song,” the release said.
The Apollo Suns are described as a diverse group of nine musicians, who combine jazz, instrumental and psychedelic music that has won them two Western Canada Music Awards.
They recently signed with the U.S. record label Color Red.