The Out and Proud Film Festival will take place next week at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The festival kicks off on Monday with a screening of Mark Kenneth Woods and Michael Yerxa’s, Two Soft Things, Two Hard Things, a documentary that examines the efforts of queer Indigenous youth in Nunavut to understand sexuality, identity, and family from an Inuit perspective. A discussion will follow.
The festival continues Tuesday and Wednesday with documentaries, features and experimental shorts.
“We’re especially excited to feature two double bills this year,” said Elana Bizovie, lead coordinator for Out and About. “On Sept. 21, following a feature screening of Paul Émile d’Entremont’s documentary Standing on the Line, festival goers can take in a pair of shorts by Kelowna-based writer and filmmaker Michael V. Smith (The Hookup) and Michèle Pearson Clarke (Handmade Mountain).”
More information on the film festival, including a complete program of films and ticketing details, can be found on the Rotary Centre for the Arts website. Tickets are available for individual films, or a festival pass can be purchased for $25. Festival passes provide access to all screenings except Out and Proud’s online offering, Fanny: The Right to Rock, which is ticketed separately.