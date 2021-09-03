Marvel Studios’ first foray into the kung-fu genre, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a refreshing take on a superhero movie that, while imperfect, breaks the mould in several important ways.
The plot of Shang-Chi is straightforward, with the titular character (played by Simu Liu) called to Macau to confront his super-powered ancient warlord father, ultimately culminating in the heroes having to save the world. Where the film really shines is in its action sequences and characters.
Drawing heavy influence from Chinese martial arts cinema, many of the fights in Shang-Chi come across more as interpretive dances than brutal fistfights. Instead of simply a test of strength wherein each party is trying to win, the best bouts in the film are visual conversations, with each move conveying not just an attack, but an entire idea.
The opening scene of the movie features a fight between Shang-Chi’s parents. Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu goes all out with brutal, yet deliberate strikes. Shang-Chi’s mother, Ying Li, deftly avoids each attack, ultimately defeating Wenwu without touching him.
The movie’s best moments of characterization happen through its fight scenes, but the actors accomplish lots in the downtime.
Fresh off his role in the sitcom Kim’s Convenience, Liu is perfectly cast for the more dramatic but still light-hearted Shang-Chi. Shang-Chi is a tortured man fleeing from his past. It’s a familiar character archetype within superhero movies, but Liu sells it well, while leaving plenty of room for improvement in the inevitable sequel. The true standout of the film is Tony Leung Chiu-wai, acting in his first Hollywood production as Wenwu. Leung knocks it out of the park with his portrayal of the leader of The Ten Rings terrorist cell.
Wenwu is a man who has lived for centuries, gradually conquering the entire world and ruling from the shadows.
In his later years, he is finally broken by a loving relationship which nearly drives him to abandon his villainous ways, before finally returning to terror on an even grander scale.
Leung brings a disciplined malevolence to the table which reads at once world-weary and diabolical. Wenwu maintains his composure in the boardroom, as well as in battle, where he’ll readily slay an entire army without a hint of emotion. Only through his relationship with Yin Li does Wenwu allow his humanity to be seen. In these moments, Leung’s performance creates a layered character incapable of concealing his feelings, be that through a momentary, smiling glance, or through disproportionally brutal beatdowns.
Shang-Chi is rounded out by one of the best supporting casts for a Marvel standalone movie.
Awkwafina delivers a stellar performance as Katy, Shang-Chi’s totally-not-girlfriend, and has excellent chemistry with Liu. Ben Kingsley returns as failed actor Trevor Slattery – last seen in Iron Man 3 – with a beefed-up role.
Kingsley is delightfully silly in the role, playing a parody of thespian pretention. In the film’s best monologue, Slattery recounts that he began acting after seeing that the monkeys in the original Planet of the Apes weren’t actually monkeys riding horses, they were simply monkeys acting as if they were riding horses (completely missing the point that the monkeys in that film weren’t monkeys in the first place).
For all it does well, Shang-Chi still falls victim to some classic Marvel tropes. The tone of the movie is occasionally undercut by poorly-timed jokes; certain action scenes contain an overabundance of CGI; there are several unnecessary cameos which serve only to remind the audience that this is a Marvel film.
However, despite its flaws, Shang-Chi is easily one of the better movies from Marvel Studios. In a pivotal scene, a character in the film says the line “if you aim at nothing, you will hit nothing”. With Shang-Chi, Marvel aimed for something they hadn’t done before, and they hit bigtime.
8/10
Jeff Bulmer is a local movie buff and UBC Okanagan masters graduate who has organized movie screenings on campus and hosts movie-themed podcasts on Heatwave radio. He has written frequently for UBCO’s The Phoenix and The Daily Courier.