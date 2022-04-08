A Coldstream songwriter and the bassist for The Odds have teamed up to release a new song and single.
Going by the name of Phunk and Wangles, Joseph Pinheiro and Doug Elliot, discovered they were distant relatives and got to know each other when Pinheiro was evacuated because of the 2021 Okanagan fires and went to Vancouver to get away from the smoke.
“We had just hung out together in Vancouver, after I had fled the Okanagan to get away from the smoke and fires,” said Pinheiro in an email. “Once I got back home to Coldstream I started sharing some lyrics I had written. We started texting back and forth until Getting Ready was born.
“I think it was less than a week later when Wangles (Elliot) had the rough outline of the music and we were both kinda surprised how good it sounded. Also how quickly it came together.
“We just wanted to write a hopeful song about getting through the pandemic,” said Elliott.
“The song has that same kind of feel that we were feeling going through the pandemic. There’s these build ups in the song leading to a crescendo that never happens which felt the same as each time a mandate came down.
“Finally by the end of the song (there’s) the ‘getting ready to live again’ finale of having a good time.”
Elliot (as D. Wangles) sings and plays keyboards and bass on the song. Pinheiro (J. Phunk) plays keyboard and guitar.
On the web: phunkandwangles.com