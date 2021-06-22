This year is truly one of change and moving forward. As we head into day 174 of the 2021 calendar year, I can feel a shift happening. It feels so good to have such variety to write about and this week you have an abundant amount of choice.
Tonight, at the Penticton Gallery you are invited to sign up for a collage workshop with the Jealous Curator, Danielle Krysa. This class, held from 6-9 p.m., at their 199 Marina Way gallery space, will make new stories with old images by taking discarded magazines and books, chopping them up and creating something new.
As a reader the thought of tearing apart a book that was printed and bound with love fills me with horror but in today society, machines bound those pages so why not have humans repurpose them with their creative hands and minds.
Krysa has a fine arts degree in visual arts and post-grad in design from Sheridan College in Ontario. She combines her love of painting and mixed media with a sense of humour and pop cultural references. The class costs $65 to join by calling 250-493-2928. Masks and social distancing is mandatory for this evening.
———
Thursdays are busy in the Okanagan, and I want to begin by telling you that the Friends Of Dorothy Cabaret, 315 Lawrence Ave., in Kelowna has invited me to perform on their stage tomorrow evening with my favourite musician, Loni Moger.
The evening is titled “Dinner Jazz’d” and that’s the feeling in my soul as I am jazzed to be on stage performing again. The lush atmosphere inside this beautiful space enhances the delicious taste of the cocktails created by their
in-house mixologist and the dinner menu is a delight. Visit the website for a sneak peak and what’s on the menu at fodlounge.com then book your table for 6 p.m. by calling 236-420-4565.
———
Ben Klick is performing at The Vibrant Vine Winery, 3240 Pooley Rd. on Thursday. This award-winning singer/songwriter’s passion for country music is paying off with accolades and a new album under his belt that explores a modern country sound mixed with a traditional twist. Tickets for this concert are $25 per person through their website, thevibrantvine.com/Concerts. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
———
More live music and another genre to add to the mix when you explore The Golden Hour at Grizzli Winery on Friday night with the amazing Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Trio. This will be the last concert in the Okanagan before the Blues Boss moves away from the Okanagan after a long stay here.
Wayne is an international travelling showman with a powerful bop, swing and toe tapping set list of tunes recalling the era of Fats Domino, Amos Milburn and more.
In 2017 he was inducted into the Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame while performing at the Cincy Blues Festival in Cincinnati, Ohio.
This dynamic presence will be joined on stage by band members Russell Jackson on bass and John Modder on drums. This concert is worth every penny spent and more.
Tickets are $25 through exploretock. com/grizzliwinery/event/272608/golden-hour-music-in-the-vineyard.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in the pavilion with Grizzli’s
outdoor wine bar. Arrive hungry so you get a chance to enjoy the onsite food trucks, inferno wood-fired pizza and The Lobster Pot.
———
It’s the last Saturday of the month and that means Soul de Cuba Café at 1180 Sunset Dr. in Kelowna, comes to life with their resident Latin band Major Mambo.
The band consists of Patricia Dalgleish, Maggie Q-tip Cotton, Stephen Buck and Trevor Salloum. Reserve your spot in the room by calling 778-478-9529. Tickets are $10.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.