Okanagan History Dr. Knox school opened in 1961

Dr. Knox school – originally a senior secondary school and latterly a middle school – has been part of our community for more than sixty years. During those six decades, it has served the needs of thousands of local students, providing a sound public school education and preparing them for a productive adult life. Its history deserves to be told. I was therefore more than a little delighted when I recently discovered an article documenting Dr. Knox School’s history.
“Dr. Knox junior – senior high school” was authored by Ben Wah Lee (1929-2016), long-time Central Okanagan educator and one of the first Dr. Knox school’s original teachers. A witness to that school’s history, Ben Lee’s article is a source of historic information:
“After being on the early shift (7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) at the Kelowna
junior high school as of September, 1960, the students of the new Dr. Knox School moved into their new premises on Burtch Road early in 1961.
The official opening of their school, the Dr. Knox Junior – senior high school, was held on Thursday, March 30, 1961, with the Honourable W.A.C. Bennett, Premier of British Columbia, officiating.
At this time Dr. W.J. Knox, after whom the school was named, unveiled a ceramic tile mural, designed by Mrs. Gwen Lamont, above the main entrance to the school. The mural depicts the working life of Dr. Knox in the Okanagan Valley – especially his years of service to the school children of Kelowna and district ...
“Since it opened in 1961, the school has adopted as its motto “PRO VIRILI PARTE” and has continued to follow its meaning – “for the sake of youth.”
“The original school was built to house 300 students, but with the growth of Glenmore, Benvoulin, South and East Kelowna areas, from which the school drew its pupils, the school has experienced many growing pains. With the initial addition of the cafeterium, which also acted as the band room, and the subsequent additional the north and south sections, it ultimately could house 750 students.
From 1961-84, the school had four additions – the first being the enlargement of the cafeteria. The second one went from the east entrance southward, and included a metal shop and an automotive shop, new science labs and classrooms. This new addition is only constructed of wood. The other floors, including the gym, were of concrete.
The third addition was started before the second addition was completed. It went from the east entrance northward, and included two art rooms, a food lab, classrooms and a new air-conditioned library – where many staff meetings were held during the warm months of May, June and September, as the whole school was very warm in the late afternoon.
“With the continued growth of their attendance area, another high school was required. In the school year 1970-71, while the K.L.O. School was being constructed, their students spent the year at Dr. Knox on the afternoon shift. With the two schools, the student population was over 1,100, in a school built for 750 students. Along with the shift system and its extended day, a circular portable was brought in to help cope with the situation.
The first principal of D.K.S.S. was William Hawker, with Lloyd S. Green as vice-principal, eleven teachers, and Mrs. Ethel Rufli as secretary.
Principals who followed were Bill McLaughlin, Gly Jones, Peter McLaughlin, Murray Joyce, Tony Rainbow and Bob Lemon.
“One notable student who attended Dr. Knox in 1966-67 – in the eighth grade – was Canadian astronaut, Robert Thirsk.
“1972 was the last graduating class from Dr. Knox – whence it returned to being a junior secondary school, and ultimately closed its doors in June 1984.
“Following its closure, it was later rented out to the Okanagan Bible College, which also used some of the classrooms to provide dormitory space for out-of-town students.
“Dr. Knox re-opened its doors as a middle school in September 1992, with a re-opening celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1992. It is one of the district’s first two middle schools. The first principal was Ms. T. Kooy, with Mike Roberts as vice-principal.”
Dr. Knox middle school re-opened its doors in 1992. Time, however, was taking its toll on that building, located behind Kelowna’s Apple Bowl, and it was decided to build a second Dr. Knox middle school but on a different location.
Dr. Knox school, opened in March 1961, was closed for good and the building demolished. The new Dr. Knox middle school, located on Drysdale Boulevard, was officially opened in February 2009, bearing the name of Kelowna’s beloved pioneer doctor.
I have several reasons for writing this article, making use of Ben Lee’s write-up.
Dr. Knox, one of Kelowna’s first resident doctors, brought hundreds of local babies into this world.
One of those babies was my mum, Wilma Doreen Clement, born in 1922, in her family’s home at the corner of Richter Street and Clement Avenue.
My two sisters, brother and I attended Dr. Knox senior secondary school. Gaye and Betty-Anne attended Dr. Knox secondary when it opened its doors and graduated in June 1964. Seven years later my brother Patrick graduated from that school, the 1971 grade class’ valedictorian.
I followed my three older siblings, graduating from Dr. Knox in June 1972, as a member of that school’s last graduating class.
There is one final connection; I had Ben Lee as my art teacher. Mr. Lee, very understanding of my dearth of artistic talent, encouraged me to develop my artistic side but inevitably concluded that even a dedicated teacher cannot make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.
This article is part of a series, submitted by the Kelowna Branch, Okanagan Historical Society.
Additional information would be welcome at P.O. Box 22105, Capri P.O., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 9N9.