Kelowna’s newest festival definitely has a theme.
The Okanagan Guitar Festival is a unique opportunity for guitarists and classical guitar lovers to immerse themselves in a weekend of concerts, master classes and workshops from July 22-24.
The festival includes two outstanding classical guitar concerts headlined by renowned artists Daniel Bolshoy, Alec Pearson, Luis Angel Medina and Alan Lui.
Faculty for workshops and masterclasses includes Alan Rinehart and Kevin Robinson.
Okanagan Guitar Festival founder, artistic director, performer and UBC lecturer Alec Pearson explains how this first festival came to be.
“The festival was born from my love of the Okanagan region. I’m originally from Alberta and visited Kelowna often. The beauty and vibrancy of the city were something I immediately loved. I feel the only thing missing is a larger classical guitar scene.”
So many people love classical guitar (think Andres Segovia and John Williams) and Pearson invites everyone to attend.
“There are lots of ways to enjoy this festival. If you are a music lover, come enjoy super talented players in an intimate concert setting. If you are an amateur player looking to connect with others, come play at our open mike. If you are a student, come take some lessons with professional, experienced instructors.”
Events take place at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael, 608 Sutherland Ave., and UBCO, 1137 Alumni Ave.
The faculty and performers, mostly from B.C., are at the top of their field:
Daniel Bolshoy is an international soloist; Alan Lui is the only classical guitarist named to CBC’s top 30 musicians under 30; Luis Medina is a multiple award winner; Rinehart is a UBC instructor with nine recordings; Kevin Robinson has premiered multiple new works; and Pearson is a performer, composer and UBC lecturer.
Pearson hopes this first festival is just the beginning.
“I am hoping this festival will grow into a destination event for guitarists and classical guitar lovers in B.C.’s interior, across western Canada and U.S.”
Go to okanaganguitar.com for more information, registration and concert passes.