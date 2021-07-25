Some gaming news updates:
Bellevue-Wash.-based gaming company Valve is getting into the handheld gaming business. The Steam Deck is the name of the product. The system will be a portable handheld PC.
The system looks to be roughly the size of a Nintendo Switch. The system will come in three different versions. The entry unit will be US$399 and have 64 gigabytes of storage.
The 256 GB version will cost $529 and the top-of-the-line 512 GB version will cost $649. The cheaper 64 GB unit will only have eMMC memory, which is slower then the SSD storage on the 256 and 512GB units.
No matter the size you choose, storage will be limited.
The 64 GB unit raises some serious questions. How will the games run on the slower memory? Most games will load slowly and maybe run even slower on the memory card-style storage.
You can upgrade memory and insert another memory card into the expandable storage but how games would run will still be an issue. Since the system is basically a PC, I doubt games will be optimized for Steam Deck.
—————
Netflix announced it will be getting into gaming. We don’t know if this means a collaboration with Xbox or Sony. All we really know is that Netflix hired some veteran video game developer talent to help break into the gaming space.
—————
Xbox is adding Crimson Skies, an original Xbox title that featured multiplayer dogfight action in the skies.
Flight Simulator launches on Tuesday letting players take to skies in a large variety of planes, both commercial and non commercial.
The game features some of the most detailed modelling of the planet seen in any game. It has flying aids so first-time pilots can take to the skies without feeling overwhelmed. With an entire world to navigate and explore, including major landmarks, this should be a blast.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more. On XBox One : acehardy13. On PSN: acehardy13