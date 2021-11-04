After pandemic restrictions forced the shutdown of the last concert season, the Kelowna Community Concert Association is roaring back with two seasons in one, featuring 10 concerts in eight months at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
Fans of The Beatles, Beethoven, ballet, bassoons, brass or the 5 Browns will find much to love in a packed schedule of performances.
Beethoven’s lesser-known early works – light-hearted and cheerful — will be featured in the first concert of the delayed 2020-21 series. Kelowna is one of 14 B.C. cities to host this celebration marking the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
The matinee concert will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14.
The BeatleManiacs — reportedly the best Beatles tribute band out there — will lead a nostalgia-filled trip through Sgt. Pepper’s and later albums with choreography, many wardrobe changes, visual effects and multimedia on Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
The 5 Browns and their five grand pianos make a return visit to Kelowna for a Christmas concert. These awesomely talented siblings (all attended the Julliard School simultaneously) will rock the theatre with complex arrangements of classical, jazz and holiday music at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Familiar favourites and innovative dance works will be featured when the Goh Ballet comes to town. These young dancers from Vancouver will perform large and small group pieces and solos as they showcase their command of classical and contemporary ballet, character dance and Chinese dance at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 27.
Rounding out the delayed season is the award-winning Ulysses String Quartet, with musicians from Canada, the United States and Taiwan. After winning several major prizes at international string competitions, they are now Fellows at the Julliard School — 7:30 p.m. April 26.
The Moanin’ Frog Sax Sextet kicks off the 2021-22 series in January, signalling yet another few months of wonderfully diverse musical talent. Featuring all six saxophones from soprano to bass, the group admits to a “contagious passion for all things saxophone.” They will romp through classical, ragtime, jazz, and pop favourites at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
True North Brass, made up of five of Canada’s premier brass musicians, will bring a repertoire of brass chamber music at 2 p.m. Feb. 20.
Take 3 will take to the stage in March with their performance of pop hits, Americana and classical favourites. The combination of classical music training and rock-star charisma promises a spell-binding evening at 7:30 p.m. March 16.
The Breaking Winds Bassoon Quartet uses choreography, unexpected instruments, props and skits to season their performances. NPR observed their performance “wasn’t just funny, it was inspired” — 7:30 p.m. May 16.
The Fitzgeralds from Bancroft, Ont., close the double season with high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing. These winners of multiple Canadian Fiddle and Step Dance Championships give a performance that Natalie McMaster says is “absolutely exhilarating.” — 7:30 p.m. June 28.
The Kelowna Community Concert Association is a volunteer organization. Admission to the concerts is by membership only, with the series membership at $90 for five concerts.
Depending on capacity restrictions due to COVID-19, there may be some series tickets available for the 2021-22 concert season. For more information, go to kelownacommunityconcerts.org or email community_concerts@shaw.ca.