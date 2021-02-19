Local artists were hanging close to 100 works at a West Kelowna winery Friday to support mental health.
The Central Okanagan Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists, has teamed up with the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna for the Almost Spring Gallery display at Grizzli Winery.
“COVID aside, February can be a difficult month,” said Jaxon Jurome, president of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Central Okanagan Chapter.
“It’s a little sunshine to brighten up the year,” said Breanna Nathorst of Grizzli Winery.
The artists will be donating 10% of each work sold to Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna, which provides programs that promote positive mental health and support recovery.
As well, the group is raffling off member Kit Bell’s Here We Stand, a framed 24 by 18 framed acrylic on canvas, with all proceeds going to CMHA Kelowna.
Raffle tickets cost three for $25 and are available online at centralokanaganfca.com. The draw takes place Saturday at 5 p.m.
“As artists we are in such a unique position,” said Jurome. “We are able to create our own positivity with a stroke of the brush. Our goal is to inspire others to create that positivity whether it’s through art, music or dance.”
Jurome used a happy childhood memory to create Belgo Pond, which is on display.
Using a reference photo, he brought positive feelings and energy to the canvas and into his life as well as the life of someone else.
“Creativity can give us so much for our mental health,” said Jurome. “It's a great challenge, it can provide us peace, happiness, joy and creates innovation, something that defines us as human and something that has always been so valuable for our society.”
The awards for the display will be streamed live on the Federation of Canadian Artists, Central Okanagan Chapter’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The display will be at Grizzli Winery until March 31. The works can also be seen online at centralokanaganfca.com.