Homes to Homelessness is the theme of an exhibit by four Kelowna artists at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The works of Lucas Joel Macauley, Irina Bakumenko, Susan Protsack, and Tyler Keeton Robbins will be on display until August.
Admission is free. The RCA on Cawston Avenue, across from Prospera Place, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twenty per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the art will help support the centre.
Macauley’s works in acrylic paint, spray cans, ink, and paint marker come from his experiences with homelessness, mental health and addiction.
Bakumenko, a Kelowna artist recently arrived from Russia, will look at Heritage Homes of Kelowna, primarily through watercolour. Five per cent of each purchase her works will be donated to the Central Okanagan Heritage Society.
Protsack’s related works in drawings, paintings and sculpture, transforms ordinary household tools into celebratory pieces that represent domestic workers and housekeeping.
Robbins’ works will take on a more abstract form, using pen and paper, paintingsw and murals.