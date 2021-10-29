Ballet Kelowna will mark its triumphant return to the stage with Resurgence on Nov. 5-6 but it is also the 10th anniversary for dance artists Desiree Bortolussi and Kurt Werner.
In a company with dancers from around the world, Bortolussi is unique in that she was born in Kelowna and returned to the Okanagan after participating in training programs at Canada’s National Ballet School, Boston Ballet School, Cincinnati Ballet School and The School of Alberta Ballet. In 2012, she was offered an apprenticeship with Ballet Kelowna and became a full-time artist in 2013.
“Looking back 10 years, I had no idea what my future had in store,” she admitted Wednesday.
“I was 17 years old and had just recently graduated high school. I loved to dance and perform, and the stage was where I truly felt at home. When I was given the opportunity to join Ballet Kelowna as an apprentice, I was so honoured to join the legacy of dancers that I had looked up to since I was a little girl.”
The one part she had always wanted to perform was as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, a production so close to her heart.
“I grew up watching the ballerinas of the company dance this role and I wanted to be just like them, especially my childhood idol, Tiffany Bilodeau. After completing my apprenticeship, my dream came true. It was the beginning of many more Nutcrackers and falling asleep with The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy stuck in my head.”
Most of her childhood dreams were to perform, to travel and to keep improving her dancing skills.
“All of these are still my hopes and dreams today, but I am most thankful for the responsibilities I have been trusted with in the company. From being challenged by lead roles, such as Blanche Dubois in A Streetcar Named Desire, to performing new works by world-renowned choreographers, I sit in awe of how full the past 10 years have been for me. I don’t think my hopes and desires are ever completely fulfilled as I continue to grow and evolve those dreams. But I think that 17-year-old Desiree would be pretty proud of how far I’ve come!”
Like Bortolussi, Werner travelled extensively before finding a home in Ballet Kelowna. After graduating from Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet School’s professional division, Werner furthered his development in classical, contemporary and modern dance in the U.S., Austria, England, Italy and New Zealand.
“When I joined Ballet Kelowna, I think I had very similar aspirations to newly-hired dancers,” he said Wednesday. “I hoped with the position that it helped to validate all the work and hardships I faced, that I wouldn’t lose this
fantastic opportunity to eventually dance in a lead role and to continue growing as a dancer.”
Werner has come to the realization it is a never-ending pursuit.
“We are constantly challenging ourselves past our limits and expanding our awareness as to what is possible. There isn’t a day that I’m in the studio not learning something new and that’s very exciting to me.”
All of those original hopes and desires are still present 10 years later, he said. “But they’ve grown alongside with me. Every day I come into the studio, I feel confident about my abilities and feel that I can share knowledge with my colleagues. I am always open to new ideas and want to work with as many choreographers as I can while also continuing to choreograph myself.
“I know that I will forever continue to grow as a dancer. I’ve become the dancer that I want to be these past 10 years and knowing that I can continue to build on that is such a rewarding feeling!”
During artistic director and CEO Simone Orlando’s time at Ballet Kelowna, “Desiree and Kurt have played an integral role in elevating the company’s reputation and fulfilling our mission to bring inspiring and compelling dance to local, national and international audiences.”
As with all of Ballet Kelowna’s dance artists, her goal has been to provide them with numerous opportunities to introduce new works by Canadian choreographers.
“Desiree and Kurt are highly skilled and intelligent dancers so I have sought out dancemakers who can challenge them on an artistic and a technical level, and support their development. They have shone in works such as John Alleyne’s A Streetcar Named Desire and Alysa Pires’ Mambo. I am thrilled that they will finish their 10th season performing lead roles in our first commissioned full-length ballet, Macbeth.”
With their extensive experience and understanding of signature works in the company’s repertoire, both are helping mentor younger dancers in the company, she said.
“Additionally, both Desiree and Kurt have helped support our operations over the past year through assisting with administrative and development activities. I am grateful for their commitment to Ballet Kelowna and the outstanding contribution they have made to the arts in our community.”
Resurgence — 7:30 p.m. each night at Kelowna Community Theatre — is a diverse and invigorating program of contemporary and classical works featuring two world premieres and a returning favourite, all three from emerging Canadian choreographers.
The world premieres are The Forever Part from former Ballet BC dancer Kirsten Wicklund and Celestial Mechanics from award-winning choreographer and former National Ballet of Canada first soloist Robert Stephen.
The returning work is from B.C. choreographer and dance teacher Heather Dotto, who created a remake of the ballet Petrushka, set to music from Igor Stravinsky and remixed to re-invigorate the work’s clownish origins.
Founded in 2002, Ballet Kelowna is the sole professional dance company in B.C.’s Interior. Tickets and information at balletkelowna.ca.