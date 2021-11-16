One of Canada’s longstanding rock ’n’ roll bands will be in Kelowna for a concert on Monday.
Big Wreck will perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre — the third date on a 14-stop cross country tour.
The band has released a new EP, Big Wreck 7.1. It’s the first release in a three-volume collection. The other parts will come out next year. The lead single is Bombs Away.
The album is said to combine the anthemic rock of Big Wreck’s early works in the late 1990s with the more electic styles of their albums in 2012 and 2019.
Ian Thonley is the longtime frontman for Big Wreck. He’ll be joined by long-time bassist Dave McMillan, guitarist Brian Doherty, who joined the band in 2019 and drummer Sekou Lumumba, who has performed with Thornley on other projects.