This week, we gear up to get loved up.
Valentine’s Day is on Monday and a reminder that love is neither a feeling nor emotion, but a decision.
Greek mythology defines eight different kinds of love, but Feb. 14 concentrates on eros: romantic love.
The popular customs of showing love and affection on Valentine's Day has many hypotheses of origin that we all can Google and read the details of.
I lean toward the Medieval belief, hailed in England and France, when it was noticed that birds began to pair up halfway through the second month of the year.
Chaucer (1381) and Dame Elizabeth Brews (1477) observed and wrote about it.
“For this was on Seynt Valentyne’s day, when every foul cometh there to choose his mate.”
Maybe that’s the reason we call a canoodling couple lovebirds.
Statements of love in modern times include letters, teddy bears and gifts, dinner reservations and boxes of chocolates to entice the game of mating, but I personally love well-written song and I will be singing many this weekend, starting on Friday from 4-6 p.m with “Love and all that Jazz” at Grizzli Winery.
Admission is free and walk-ins are welcome.
Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5:30 p.m., get inspired with your sweetheart and paint a romantic treescape as you sip wine and enjoy a light lunch provided as part of the ticket price.
Local artist Randall Young will guide you through the steps to create a piece of art you will be proud of, no matter your skill level.
The cost is $95 and all art supplies are included. Book your spot through grizzliwinery.com
The pièce de resistance of the weekend is on the actual day when The Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne Trio ignites your senses with a concert bringing joy to our much-needed soul on Feb. 14, from 6-8 p.m.
“A Valentines Affair” costs $49 to include a charcuterie board with an icewine pairing and two hours of music.
Tickets are also through grizzliwinery.com
—————
Local piano and vocal favourite Neville Bowman, is back with a weekend packed with chances to hear his dulcet vocal tone and exceptional skill on the ivories.
On Friday nights, Salt and Brick at 243 Bernard Ave, has started Late Night Live, jazz from 9 to 11 p.m. This week, it’s Bowman headlining.
He will also be at Gather Restaurant inside the Innovation Centre at 460 Doyle Ave on Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., then on Sunday afternoon from
2-3:30 p.m. he will host an Open Mic with a grand piano at Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd. in Lake Country.
—————
The Vernon Winter Carnival 2022 kicks off a new venture called Party In Plaid at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, 9380 Hwy 97 N. on Saturday night.
Get that country-style experience after dark, hosted by Brian Martin and Rebecca Barton of Beach Radio.
Walk through a winter wonderland “Blue Light Special” light show, enjoy live music from Brad Krauza of the Young’uns.
Tickets are $75 each which includes appetizers and a cash bar.
The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at vernonwintercarnival.com/events/party-in-plaid/purchase-tickets
—————
If you are near Oliver on Saturday night, I recommend attending the Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main St. for Couples In Love. From 6 p.m., till close, enjoy music performed by three local couples — Mikie and Ken of Rebel Luv, Lisa and Stephen of Badgentina, and Marie-Eve and Sid Ruhland, the brewery bosses. Book your table through firehallbrewery.com/event-details/concert-local-couples-in-concert-feb-12 Tables are limited, and masks must be worn.
—————
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes young cellists Holly McCallum and Angela Zeng to a series of performances featuring music from some of history’s greatest musical siblings.
Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kelowna Community Theatre (also available by livestream), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Penticton’s Cleland Theatre, and Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Ticket information and livestream access can be found through the OSO website at: okanagansymphony.com
—————
Rotary Centre for the Arts, on Cawston Avenue is hosting the Kootenay-based duo, Moontricks, Saturday at 8 p.m.
Nathan Gurley and Sean Rodman are blazing their own trail of creative musical sounds and songs that feel timeless yet fresh, because they combine their love of folk and blue with electronic music. Using guitar, keyboards and banjo along with modern technology you will truly enjoy what aspires. Tickets are $39 through: rotarycentreforthearts.com or in person at the box-office.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.