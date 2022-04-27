Venues are welcoming 100% capacity and big bands like The Gary Cable Project are returning to the stage to perform. This 9-piece pop/rock band of well-seasoned session musicians are set to ignite the stages of Kelowna at the Community Theatre, 1375 Water St., on Saturday, April 29 and in Vernon at The Performing Arts Centre, 33rd St., Friday, April 30. The “Project” has a eclectic setlist of classic hits that are well known and well-honed to include songs by Journey, Aerosmith, Streisand, Buble, Cocker, to name a few, and features the talents of Ariana Whitlow (vocals), Robert Walsh (guitar and vocals), Aaron Anderson (drums), Bob Rogers (trombone), Gord Maxwell (bass and vocals), Vince Mai (trumpet), Steve Hilliam (saxophones), Dave Chobot (guitars, keyboards and vocals), with Gary Cable (piano, keyboards and vocals.)
Tickets for these shows can be purchased through links from the website at garycableproject.com/tour-dates or by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or in Vernon: TicketSeller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.
———
Around 400 years ago William Shakespeare wrote a play teaching us that destruction is unavoidable when a person has ambition with no moral values and constraints. One would think that humankind after so many years would break the chains of this kind of tyrannical and bloody history that keeps repeating itself. The play I’m referring to is The Tragedy Of Macbeth or better known as just the single word of the General who wants to become the King of Scotland; Macbeth. Ballet Kelowna have taken this story to a new height and will present it on May 6 and 7 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. This fulllength work is a celebratory milestone for this company as it is the first Canadian ballet company in over forty years to commission a female Canadian choreographer to create this work.
Choreographer, Alysa Pires, is an alumna of The National Ballet of Canada’s Choreographic Workshop who has brought her signature athleticism and theatricality to this contemporary adaptation of the iconic tragedy exploring the dark side of human nature. This innovative work needs an original score by Canadian composer Adam Sakiyama, a B.Mus Honour graduate from Humber College, also an alumnus of the BMI Lehman Engel Advanced Musical Theatre Writers’ Workshop.
To capture a visually gripping and visceral experience, Okanagan artist Jane Everett joined the creative team, known for her artistic grasp of understanding light as it elucidates or obscures forms.
Tickets for what is about to be the must-see of the season are on sale through links on the BK website at
balletkelowna.ca/macbeth or call the RCA box-office at 250-717-5304. With varied ticket prices for children, students, adults and seniors ranging from $35 to $70 — worth every penny spent.
———
This Friday at West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery, there is an open house from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy complimentary wine tastings, a pop-up market with local businesses, live music, food trucks and two chances to sign up for a free estate winery tour, the first being at 12 p.m. noon and the last at 3 p.m.
This community-based winery takes pride in being part of the community giving space to local artists to sell and show their wares as well as entertain live. For a full itinerary and more information visit grizzliwinery.com.
———
Chamber Music Kelowna Society (CMK) announces their second featured performance this season with The Viano String Quartet who will perform inside the Mary Irwin Theatre at Rotary Centre for the Arts on Friday.
Formed in 2015 at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, the quartet has performed all over the world in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Place Flagey, Izumi Hall, Konzerthaus Berlin, and Segerstrom Center for the Arts and comprises Lucy Wang (violin), Hao Zhou (violin), Aiden Kane (viola), and Tate Zawadiuk (cello). The name “Viano” was created to describe the four individual instruments in a string quartet interacting as one. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $48.75 (Adult) / $15 (Youth/Student) at the RCA Box Office at 250-717-5304, in person at 421 Cawston Ave. in downtown Kelowna, or through links from the website at chambermusickelowna.ca.
———
The grand ball-room inside the Coast Capri Hotel this Sunday from 2-5 p.m. is holding a royal event to celebrate the young prince or princess in your life at the Children’s Enchanted Charity Ball. Your child will meet and greet with characters from favourite animated movies from Snow White to Frozen, Cinderella to name a few. Tickets are $20 each through heroesforlittleheroes.org/events and include a meet and greet with princess characters, a custom crown craft, house-made pizza, sweets and beverages, interactive activities, singing, dancing, and photo opportunities.
Everyone is encouraged to dress in their favourite royal attire. 100% of the profits are being donated to the SOS Children’s Villages charity in South Sudan that provides support and a home for orphaned and abandoned children. This charity is founded by Teagan MacDougall, an inspiring young lady who recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in microbiology, also a recipient of the Pushor Mitchell LLP Gold Medal Leadership Prize and is competing for the Miss Universe Canada title in May 2022.
———
The Lake Country Art Gallery, 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., are holding a new exhibition until May 28.
The Relativity of Time and Space, created by Diane Feught and Lindsay Kirker who bring together 27 paintings, small intimate gouache on paper paintings by Diane Feught, alongside Lindsay Kirker’s large-scale oil on canvas compositions with its themes. Time, Space, Nature, Memory, Beauty, Feminism, Loss, Chaos, Poetry, all converge in The Relativity of Time and Space.
See website for gallery opening/closing times and more info: lakecountryartgallery.ca.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.