The holiday season is fast approaching and, after nearly two full years away from the stage, beloved British comedy duo James and Jamesy are on their way back to the Okanagan with “O Christmas Tea.”
The rollicking holiday spectacular is ideal for fans of Monty Python, Mr. Bean, and Dr. Seuss. James and Jamesy have delighted audiences for decades with their unique take on traditional British comedy.
“After 20 months away from the stage, we are beside ourselves—both literally and metaphorically—to be reunited with our audiences, many of whom have become like extended family over the festive season, and to again feel the buzz that only the magic of live theatre can bring,” said Aaron Malkin (James), the taller, less-hirsute half of the award-winning duo.
The time away, due to pandemic restrictions, has reinforced not only the passion the duo has for its shows, but also the importance that humour plays in our lives.
“We are so excited to once again be able to bring friends and family together. Especially now—more than ever—we are reminded to dream big, embrace imagination, and celebrate a childlike excitement for merriment,” added Alastair Knowles (Jamesy), the eccentric half of the award-winning duo. “There are definitely going to be some surprises for our regular audiences, with whom we’re thrilled to reconnect this season.”
O Christmas Tea is rich with wordplay, physical comedy, and cleverly crafted interactive elements reminiscent of classic British pantomimes.
However, it is James & Jamesy’s boundless imagination and endearing chemistry that creates the extraordinary magic of this unique festive experience.
The show plays in the Okanagan; all showtimes are 7:30 p.m. unless noted:
Dec. 3, Kelowna Community Theatre
Dec. 4, KCT, 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 5, Vernon Arts Centre, 3 & 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 8, Cleland Theatre, Penticton
Dec. 9, Cleland Theatre, Penticton
For tickets, contact your venue or visit jamesandjamesy.com/o-christmas-tea.
Special to Okanagan Newspaper Group