An Okanagan metal band with a long history has done something new.
After 16 years and seven albums, Odinfist is releasing its second single from the upcoming album, Metalmancer.
Remade in Steel has a lot of ‘80s hair band musical elements to it, but “this one is unique because it has completely different riffs for the first verse and second verse, and both riffs make a reappearance at the end of the song,” the band says in a release.
“While the song structure isn’t totally conventional, it’s still a catchy, rockin’ tune with a melodic, shout-along chorus.”
Remade in Steel is available online at Metal-Rules. Metalmancer, described as “a smorgasbord of different metal genres across six heavy metal tracks,” will be released on March 10. It can be pre-ordered at odinfist.bandcamp.com/album/remade-in-steel.
The band previously released the single Riffmaster.