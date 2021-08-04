A peach infected with invasive insects features in the latest film being shot in the Okanagan.
Invasions tells the story of a pregnant cannery worker who discovers the frightening fruit but struggles to convince others of the threat it poses.
It's the 20th movie shot in the Valley so far, according to the Okanagan Film Commission. Filming is underway now and will continue in Penticton, Summerland, Keremeos, and Osoyoos until Aug. 22.
"It's been such a great experience working with the various communities in the South Okanagan. Everyone has been so helpful," producers Tyler Hagan, Magali Gillon-Krizaj and Sara Blake say in a release.
Invasions was written and is being directed by Vancouver-based Sophie Jarvis. She says she grew up visiting family each summer in the Okanagan, and those trips inspired the story for Invasions.
"My intention with this film is to present a story that subverts expectations, the title has many meanings within the story," she says. "The theme that runs throughout the film is that which is under the surface will eventually come to light. It speaks to how nature is out of our control."
Funding partners for the film include Telefilm Canada, Crave, the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Radiotelevisione svizzera.