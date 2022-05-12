In celebration of their brand new album, A Proper Latte, B.C.-based funk-rockers Raincity will perform in Kelowna and Penticton next week.
They’ll be at Penticton’s Dream Cafe on May 20 and at Kelowna's Red Bird Brewery on May 21.
Tickets for the Penticton show are available at simpletix.com/e/raincity-tickets-104848. Kelowna tickets at the door.
The five-piece, female fronted band has opened for such acts as Our Lady Peace, Bif Naked, and Five Alarm Funk and is said to have a lively and energetic stage show.They started out as a jazz band, but their influences now are as varied as Moon Hooch, Amy Winehouse, Queen and Rage Against the Machine.