After two seasons under COVID-19 restrictions, the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is preparing for a full season of concerts to be performed in front of live audiences.
“It’s such a delight to be thinking and imagining having live audiences this season,” said Rosemary Thomson, who is starting her 15th season as the OSO’s music director and conductor. “I’m so happy to share with you the concerts we have planned — eight diverse, wonderful concerts that we hope will reflect the times we are living in now, with hope, with renewal and with a new dawn.”
Planned concerts are as follows:
A NEW DAWN
Oct. 23 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and livestreamed,
Oct. 24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
Csetkwe Fortier of the Syilx First Nation raises her voice and her drum in works titled Sunken City and Tangerine Trees. It’s an evening of reflection and renewal as the symphony make a gentle return to the stage.
BACH'S PLAYLIST
Nov. 19 in Kelowna and livestreamed, Nov. 20 in Vernon and
Nov. 21 at Penticton’s Cleland Community Theatre
Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins leads the OSO in an eclectic program. Performing music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores as well as pieces he performed in Leipzig, Taurins will tie this music all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.
UKULELE YULETIDE
Dec. 17 in Kelowna and livestreamed, Dec. 18 in Vernon, Dec. 19 in Penticton.
Ukulele maestro James Hill shows off his virtuosity in Vivaldi’s uplifting Violin Concerto in D. He, along with his wife, cellist Anne Janelle, will join the OSO performing new seasonal arrangements.
ROMP AND REPOSE
Jan. 21 in Kelowna, Jan. 22 in Penticton and Jan. 23 in Vernon
The spotlight is on the OSO’s own musicians. Karmen Doucette shares the beauty of the bassoon and is joined on the program by oboist Lauris Davis and trumpeter Audrey Patterson.
MUSICAL SIBLINGS
Feb. 11 in Kelowna, Feb. 12 in Penticton and Feb. 13 in Vernon
It’s the annual symphony-youth symphony get together. Celebrating musical siblings, recent Okanagan youth symphony grads Holly McCallum and Angela Zeng will be among the featured performers. They have played duets together since they started studying the cello.
THE SACRED and THE PROFANE
March 4 in Kelowna, March 5 in Penticton and March 6 in Vernon
In his second piano concerto, performed by guest artist Lorraine Min, Camille Saint-Saens drew on Bach’s church organ improvisations and the wild Tarantelle showing how French composers have been equally inspired by music of the church and the cabaret. From Faure’s gorgeous setting of the Requiem Mass (with the Okanagan Symphony Chorus), to plaintive Piaf (performed by Judy Rose), to Offenbach’s kick up your heels Can Can, the rich tapestry of la musique francaise is performed.
ALEX CUBA and THE OSO
April 1 in Kelowna and livestreamed, April 2 in Vernon
Singer-songwriter Alex Cuba is a Latin Grammy and Juno winner who is influenced by his Cuban roots, but not tied to tradition. The audience is invited to immerse itself in his guitar wizardry and soulful vocals.
BACK TO BEETHOVEN
May 13 in Kelowna, May 14 in Penticton and May 15 in Vernon
With his ferocious third symphony “Eroica,” Beethoven kicked open the door of the romantic era and left the classical world behind. His violin concerto comes to life in the hands of Kerson Leong.
—————
Ticket sales for the fall will commence Oct. 1. Capacity will be reduced for the opening concerts. Kelowna and Penticton tickets can be bought through the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office, Vernon tickets through Ticket Seller.