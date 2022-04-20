Tonight is opening night for Kelowna Actors Studio’s Legally Blonde, The Musical.
This fun and fabulous musical is based on the Reese Witherspoon film.
It’s a show with much colour, mostly pink, and punchy music that makes you tap your toes and smile at the stellar cast brought together by director Randy Leslie.
I will be giving you a behind the scenes exposé next week because I have the privilege to work amongst these gifted actors as Paulette, a Jersey accented hairdresser who befriends Elle (Joanne Booth), when she attends Harvard to prove she is serious. Tickets for this show can be purchased though kelownaactorsstudio.com. The musical runs Wednesdays through to Sundays until May 8.
———
Oliver’s Venables Theatre is staging When The Wind Blows beginning on Friday.
Based on the Raymond Briggs’ comic book of the same name, this anti-war story was written in the 1980s near the end of the Cold War. Jim and Hilda are two English retirees living in a cottage in the country. War with Russia seems imminent, and Jim starts taking precautions against a nuclear attack.
Remembering World War II, Jim and Hilda staunchly believe that everything will be okay, even if nuclear weapons are involved. But will it? Hmm, sounds to me like history keeps repeating itself. The play is directed by David Badger and Ritchie Kendrick and stars Margi Chantler and Ritchie Kendrick. The show runs April 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m., plus a Sunday matinee on April 24 at 2 p.m.
———
DunnEnzies Pizza at 1559 Ellis St. is hosting a Thursday night Jam Session and inviting any aspiring or professional musicians the chance to sharpen their chops on their stage. Your emcee is Conroy Lee Ross. For those wanting to play, sign up at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. All sound equipment and back line is provided by the venue, but musicians are advised to bring their own instruments. The next jam session will be on May 5 at their Lakeshore Road location.
———
The public is invited to an open house on Friday inside Studio9 and its new space, The Creative Hub, at 1180 Houghton Rd.
From 7 p.m., guests will be entertained by local band Cover2Cover: Mike Mueller, Bob Vallee, Cyril Sherman, and Jim and Kim Rhindress. Also performing on the night will be Zoe Marie Welch, actress and songwriter who graduated from Studio9 in 2017.
This 120-seat performance, training, and conferencing space was set to debut two days before the world shut down in 2020. Admission is free but ticket registration is required at: trellis.org/creative-hub-debut.
———
Saturday night in West Kelowna, comedian Efthimios Nasiopoulos is the headliner at The Broken Hearts Club at Crown & Theives, 3887C Brown Rd.
His acerbic wit and charm is known to give hilarious insight into human nature, comedically tearing down social conventions we take for granted. Tickets can be purchased through crownthieves.com/ pages/events.
———
Vancouver’s Stone Poets are at the Dream Café in Penticton this Saturday. Cherelle Jardine, Marc Gladstone and Scott Jackson bring together a blend of poetic lyricism and emotionally powerful instrumentation. Their songs encourage listeners to see beauty in both light and dark with bold authenticity. Tickets are $28 through eventbrite.ca.
———
Will’s Jams Family Concert is at Rotary Arts Centre on April 24.
This Juno-nominated musician and nationally recognized educator — plus a former CBC Kids TV star — is bringing his high-energy rock/pop to the stage. This show is designed for kids from 3 to 13 years.
On Saturday, there will be youth songwriting workshops in the Salloum Rehearsal Hall for kids 6 to 8 years old from 10 a.m. until noon and kids 9 to 12 from 1-3 p.m. Kids who join Will’s Saturday songwriting workshop may have the opportunity to sing their new song on stage with Will and his band at the start of his show.
See rotarycentreforthearts.com. Tickets are $15-$29.
———
The members gallery at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art, 421 Cawston Avenue (inside the RCA), have a new installation by Okanagan-based artist Myrna Button. Inspired by her time travelling throughout the Arctic, she uses deliberately cracked and fragmented mirrors to mimic the natural patterns that appear in the Arctic ice. Upon Reflection will be on view until the end of April.
———
A unique concert based around a Cigar Box Guitar is happening April 24. Local music supporter Allison Fader purchased this instrument in her travels. Fader got in touch with some musician friends who accepted the challenge of writing a song in one week using this guitar. The concert will be held at Benvoulin Church, 2279 Benvoulin Rd., in Kelowna at 7:30 p.m.
The musicians that have accepted the challenge and will perform their original song will be Arlette Alcock, Sean Bray, Poppa Dawg Halisheff, Michaela Bray, Gail and Karl Hourigan, Niki Martinus, Brent Tyler and Kim and Jim Rhindress.
Tickets are $25 through paypal.me/gailandkarl or at the door (cash only). This concert is a fundraiser for the Syrian Sponsorship Circle and all proceeds after expenses will go directly to these immigrant families setting up their new lives in Canada. There will be a silent auction and refreshments.
———
South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton is welcoming some big names on Sunday as Canadian rock-country singer Dallas Smith performs. Tickets start at $98 through southokanaganevents.ticketsoffice.org.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.