Kelowna band The Cavernous has joined a compilation project in support of Ukraine.
Hundreds of electronic music artists from all over the world have joined forces to raise money and awareness for the humanitarian disaster caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The Bandcamp compilation is one of the largest albums ever released on the platform with almost 200 songs. The compilation raised $2,500 American within the first eight hours of its release.
The suggested price for the compilation is $12, but people invited to pay more.
All proceeds go to Vostok SOS and Red Cross Ukraine.
The Cavernous performs at Clancy’s Pub in Penticton on April 1 and Copper Brewing in Kelowna on April 2.