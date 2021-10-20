A teen on a remote B.C. reserve with dreams of becoming a successful filmmaker finds his voice telling stories from his community’s past in a new Canadian movie that will debut Nov. 1 at Landmark theatres in Kelowna, Penticton and across the country.
Portraits From a Fire will screen as part of Landmark’s Canada Spotlight Series before its video-on-demand release on Nov. 9.
Portraits From a Fire won Best Canadian Feature Film at the Edmonton International Film Festival; and was honoured with the BC Emerging Filmmaker Award from the Vancouver International Film Festival.
Shot on location in B.C.’s Tl'etinqox (Anaham) Reserve, Portraits From A Fire features William Lulua in his first starring role as Tyler. Nathaniel Arcand plays Tyler’s father Gord, Asivak Koostachin plays Aaron, Sammy Stump plays Sammy. The film also stars Melanie Bobby, and Pauline Bob-King.
Award-winning Tsilhqot'in filmmaker Trevor Mack directs.
In the movie, after Tyler’s sci-fi debut movie flops and with the encouragement of a mysterious friend, he begins looking into his his mother’s disappearance and other historical events. As he gets closer to the truth, people become uncomfortable and a reckoning with his emotionally absent father looms.
“Portraits From a Fire is a universal story which explores how intergenerational trauma affects a family. It is also about how an unravelling family secret can destabilize a young boy’s heart, and the lengths he will go to seek comfort,” the director explains.
The movie is produced and released by Photon Films and Media.
