The Caetani Summer Music Festival in Vernon is happening this year at their 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd. location. This outdoor open space on 1.5 acres of land on the lower East Hill is a beautiful spot to enjoy live music as well as be amongst nature and a stunning heritage house.
This one-day, all-day live event is on Saturday with a lineup of top names, including The Hip Replacements, Cod Gone Wild, Josh + Bex, Parks & Hustler, Justin Moore and the Okanagan Symphony’s Kitchen Sink Pocket Orchestra.
The day begins at 1 p.m., with singer/songwriter Shaughnessy Rose and each hour, band after band will perform until the headliner at 8:30 p.m. which is the The Hip Replacements.
Food trucks Gord Oh’s and Rumaican Foods will be on site. There will be a cash bar and refreshment station for guests to forget their troubles, settle in and get happy.
Ticket holders are asked to bring their own chairs and setup. Tickets cost $60 in advance for an all-day pass or $70 at the gate. There are also separate day and evening passes available through ticketseller.ca.
For more information visit the website at caetani.org call 250-275-1525. The event will be held rain, shine or smoke so I suggest packing up the car, getting to the venue, then just enjoy!
—————
Also, on Saturday in East Kelowna, Country Music meets Camelot with a concert by The Heels. This trio of beauties have a “brash and sassy attitude,” perform in three-part harmonies while singing songs that represent classic themes of the country music genre.
The Heels have won BCCMA awards and just released their latest song “Catch & Release” with Aaron Pritchett. The concert will be held at Camelot Vineyards, 3489 East Kelowna Rd. For ticket information and prices, call the winery at 250-862-8873 or email Denise at info@camelotvineyards.ca. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
—————
Live music is abundant on Sundays.
In Kelowna, Michelle & Kent are playing at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Water Street, from 1 to 4 p.m.
This duo plays and sings recognizable tunes that give you a tap-along feeling that lifts the spirit.
Also from 1 to 4 p.m., its Smooth Sunday Sounds at House of Rose Winery, 2270 Garner Rd. with Niki Martinus. This singer/songwriter is a treat to hear live. Wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for sale in the wine shop. No outside beverages allowed.
And of course its Soulful Sundays at Forbidden Spirits, 4400 Wallace Hill Road where I perform from 4 to 6 p.m. with guitarist Loni Moger. Reserve your spirit tasting on the patio or order cocktails and snacks from the bar and grab a picnic table. Children and dogs on leashes are welcome for both House of Rose and Forbidden Spirits.
—————
Tomorrow, Thursday, at Vibrant Vine Winery, 3240 Pooley Road, The Wood, Wire, Fire trio are back on stage from 6-8 p.m. performing all styles of instrumental jazz and popular music with their own unique spin.
They have honed a warm, smooth, sweet string sound, “guaranteed to carry you away from life’s stresses” Curious Cafe will also be here making pizza. Ticket price is $20, Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
—————
Dancing in the Park takes place on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in Stuart Park. Enjoy a different dance style every week, including Zumba, hip hop, country and western and more. All ages and experience levels are welcome.
—————
This week has been harrowing for our health and safety, more vaccination sites are opening while mandatory mask wearing is back. Okanagan air quality is the worst in Canada and even through we had some rain, its not enough to disperse the smoke and ash particulates.
I want to thank the firefighters who are on the front-line risking their own health and safety to control this natural disaster. I also want to acknowledge the behind-the-scenes civilians who are bringing support efforts to alleviate some stress for evacuees and workers.
One in particular is high-end resort Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos – after evacuating their guests, they are now providing a sanctuary by accommodating over 180 firefighters with a safe clean place to stay while out on the front line.
Executive Director and General Manager Daniel Bibby was quite determined to make this act of kindness happen.
Every act of kindness is blessed and as a result, we can continue on with our day-to-day lives as well as enjoying creativity that surrounds the week ahead.
Anna Jacyszyn is an award-winning jazz singer. Email: artafactevent@gmail.com.