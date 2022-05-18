These days, it’s difficult to find someone who hasn’t encountered Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe prints or his series of painted Campbell’s Soup Cans in some form before.
A quick Google search online will bring up pages upon pages of images and articles. In fact, it could be argued that Warhol’s prints are perhaps the most widely recognizable works of art ever, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
On the other hand, “Why do people think artists are special? It's just another job.” — Andy Warhol
Beginning this weekend, Okanagan audiences will have the opportunity to step into the larger-than-life world of Pop Art and explore the careers of a literal who’s who in one corner of the art world.
The exhibition is aptly titled From Warhol to Banksy, and features 75 works by artists Andy Warhol and Banksy, along with contemporaries Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, Tom Wesselmann, Takashi Murakami, and Mr. Brainwash. It opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Friday.
“We’re thrilled to present this collection of Pop Art in Kelowna,” says Nataley Nagy, Executive Director at the Kelowna Art Gallery. “Many people already have a connection with these iconic works. Now, visitors will be able to see this art in person — work that they’ve likely only ever viewed online or seen in a magazine. It’s going to be a lot of fun for local audiences to explore.”
Pop Art, known for its commentary on consumerism, social consciousness and, more recently, activism, is not just a phenomenon of the 1960s. The evolution of Pop Art, from Andy Warhol’s infamous Marilyn Monroe screen prints to Banksy’s guerrilla street art, has blurred the lines between high and low art.
Through a selection of prints, paintings, sculpture, and ephemera, visitors will see first-hand how Pop Art continues to critique our world and challenges us to think about the issues that persist in our everyday life.
From Warhol to Banksy is on view Friday to Oct. 16. It is curated by Christine May and the pieces come from the Paul and Tracy Mitchell Collection.
The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water St., in downtown Kelowna.