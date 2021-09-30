Chamber Music Kelowna has postponed its season-opening concert on Saturday due to an injury to one of the performers.
Marina Thibeault (viola) and Corey Hamm (piano) were to perform. Thibeault was injured in a biking accident and is now under some restrictions due to a mild concussion, but is expected to make a full recovery.
The pair will perform on Feb. 4. The Berlin Counterpoint had been scheduled for that night, but continuing COVID travel restrictions has forced the cancellation of their North American tour.
CMK’s concert season will now open Nov. 26 with a performance by the Gryphon Trio at the Mary Irwin Theatre.
Season-ticket holders will get a pro-rated refund. Subscription sales for the 4-concert series at $156 (adult) are available through the RCA Box Office.