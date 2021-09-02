Kelowna teenager Scotty Berg released what he hopes will become the ultimate summer song, “Friends,” now available on all streaming services.
It was recorded in Nashville and co-written with Arlis Albritton (Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean), Michael Warren (Jennifer Lopez), Sean Rogers (who also produced) and YNG1NCE.
The lyrics reflect on what a 14-year old should be doing in the summer... hanging out with friends.
To listen, visit YouTube, Spotify or Apple Music. More new music will be coming out at the end of this month.