A hub for people to come to learn everything from how to play ukulele to beginner canoeing in Peachland could translate into bringing business into the town year-round as The Okanagan Folk School launched Sunday with an open house where people could meet instructors and watch demonstrations.
The idea for the folk school came about at a dinner party 14 months ago, said Murray Wood, folk school founder and president.
As a businessman, Wood had been stumped for years by the question of how to bring business to Peachland during the off-season.
His neighbours came over for
dinner and described the North House Folk School in Minnesota, located in a town similar to Peachland.
“The town got a slow transfusion,” said Wood. “Stores opened and stayed open, restaurants stayed open all year, gas was pumped and the B & Bs were full.”
Wood approached the Peachland Chamber of Commerce and friends, who embraced the idea.
Along with bringing business to Peachland during the off season, the folk school’s role will be to bring more work to artisans and instructors throughout the valley, create a community for the people taking the courses as well as for Peachland and to become the craft and skills education centre in Western Canada.
Peachland is a strong tourism location, noted Wood.
“Somebody could do a basket weaving course while their partner plays golf or goes on the lake,” he said. “There’s so much to do.”
The Okanagan Folk School currently has 10 instructors offering courses including painting, geocaching, hiking, knitting, jewelry making and story telling.
Some of the classes are single events while others are multiple classes.
Classes will be held at the Peachland Chamber of Commerce facility, artists’ studios and outdoors.
Annabelle Stanley, a natural-fibre artist, is one of the instructors as well as a board member. She will be teaching courses on how to make spheres, quail and baskets in her studio.
As an artist, it’s important for Stanley to promote and support the folk school as it in turn promotes the artists both in and outside the community as a hub for learning.
For a complete list of available classes and registration, go online to okfolkschool.ca