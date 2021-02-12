History television is debuting two shows based in B.C.’s Southern Interior over the next few weeks.
Season 3 of Rust Valley Restorers starts Feb. 19 followed the dreadlocked Mike Hall at his Rust Bros. restoration shop in the Shuswap, where he has amassed a vast collection of classic and antique cars and brings the dilapidated and oddball vehicles back to life.
Season 3 is described as a make-or-break year for the business, which got off the ground in Season 1 and broke even in Season 2.
In Backroad Truckers, debuting March 4, Barriers-based “Big Donny” is an independent trucker serving customers in the most remote area while adding to his own collection of old vehicles, vintage equipment, and antique treasures. A local salvage dealer in the area has decided to become “Big Donny’s” competition.