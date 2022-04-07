Kelowna Community Theatre is launching Art@KCT, a professional exhibition series showcasing local artists.
As part of renovations to the Theatre over the past two years, new professional art exhibition spaces are now featured in the theatre lobby.
“The new Art@KCT program was created to both support professional local artists and celebrate the rich talent of our creative community,” said Caroline Ivey, Kelowna Community Theatre manager.
“Our theatre was slated for some much-needed renovations at the end of 2021, and as part of that, we really wanted to consider innovative ways to support a diverse cross-section of artists in the Central Okanagan.”
The first-ever Art@KCT exhibition opened to the public on April 1, featuring the work of two Okanagan-based artists at different points in their careers.
Syilx artist Csetkwe Fortier is a multi-disciplinary artist exhibiting a series of new works entitled “ntyxtyix yilmixwm x̌ǝl yaʕt a ck’ǝwilx k’a nyxwtitkw” or “chinook salmon, chief for all beings in water” exploring salmon’s vital role in the wellbeing of the ecosystem.
Also included in the inaugural edition of Art@KCT is Sam Neal, a recent graduate from the masters of fine arts program at UBC Okanagan. His works “Impressions of Water” consider time, place and process, and were created using a (natural) cyanotype process on the banks of Wood Lake.
Those attending spring shows at the theatre will be able to see the exhibition on display in the lobby. Art@KCT will feature the work of four local or regional artists over the course of the year who will be compensated for their work and selected by a professional committee.
Artists interested in exhibiting their work as part of Art@KCT can visit kelowna.ca/culture for more information.