Billing itself as “a fable from true tragedy," Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s biopic about Diana, Princess of Wales, is frankly astounding. Both as a profile of the People’s Princess, and a portrait of mental illness and the suffocating stress of tradition, Spencer fully succeeds, distinguishing itself among the best media ever produced about Britain’s most recent royal family.
In Spencer, Kristen Stewart plays Diana. In the first 15 minutes, Diana is introduced as a woman completely out of her depth, both unable to fit in with British royals, and no longer at home among non-nobility.
These opening scenes set the tone for what is ultimately a lonely, claustrophobic character study of a woman at the edge of her sanity.
Most of Diana’s scenes feature her alone. Whether she’s invading the walk-in freezer, walking through hallways in the palace, or on a country drive, she remains the only lead character throughout the film.
While Stewart isn’t the only actress in the film, it’s telling that most of the supporting cast consists of various servant roles. Other royals – such as Charles, William, Harry and the Queen – have only a handful of scenes with Diana.
The emphasis on solo performance effectively shows Diana as completely alienated from her adopted family.
When she starts the film paranoid about servant gossip and unable to confide in anyone, it’s immediately clear why.
Additionally, Stewart’s prominence in the film allows her to shine in her career-best role. Stewart disappears into the role. As Diana, she is naturally warm, inhibited by an understandable suspicion of everyone around her.
In a conversation with Charles, she’s reminded that there are “two of each [royal]”, alluding to her public versus private persona.
And yet, Stewart portrays Diana as a person with more than a handful of personas: one for each servant, her sons, and one for Charles and “Granny."
In any scene we see only a fraction of Diana’s full self, as she guards herself against the potential wrath of the Queen or Charles, the gossip of the servants, or the notion of disappointing her sons. Stewart is transcendent in the role. She even nails the accent and Diana’s mannerisms.
Stewart’s performance is elevated by Jonny Greenwood’s amazing score, which is a sure contender for Best Original Score at this year’s Oscars. Greenwood mixes posh classical music with notes from psychological horror films and big-city jazz. The result is a unique musical smorgasbord of instrumentation and style representing Diana’s frantic mental state, that’s also just fun to listen to.
Similarly, the staging and cinematography work in service of the film’s goal as a “fable.” Diana’s childhood home is constantly depicted as being literally at the edge of the Queen’s estate, showing that freedom is only barely out of reach for the Princess of Wales.
Her room is huge, showing that she has – in a sense – everything, but is utterly alone in her environment.
The film is framed by the various meals taken by the Royal family over the Christmas holiday. Each act begins with the Royal Head Chef drilling the servants in their quarters to announce the day’s meals. In a fun detail, the servants are depicted as militant in their devotion to the Royal family, right down to literally receiving the ingredients for the holiday meals in machine gun boxes from the military.
Stewart is supported by a minor, but stellar supporting cast. The standouts are Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris as a trio of important servants.
Spall plays Equerry Major Alistair Gregory, the master of ceremonies for the holiday, who has taken it upon himself to keep Diana in check. Although he remains subservient, Gregory is the servant least willing to put up with anything Diana has to say. As he states early on: “Nothing trumps tradition."
In contrast, Hawkins plays Maggie, Diana’s dresser and closest confidant. Much of the film revolves around Diana trying to see Maggie, and the few times she appears, Hawkins steals the show with her likability.
The best performance from the supporting cast comes from Harris as the Royal Head Chef, and de facto leader of the largest contingent of servants.
In a way, the Chef serves as the “narrator” of the film, signaling the start of each new act through a description of the day’s meals.
In his few scenes with Diana, the Chef is the most understanding of the three, falling somewhere between the unwavering devotion of Maggie, and Gregory’s light antagonism.
Spencer is a fascinating character study of Diana, and a fresh take on a person whose death so often seems more interesting to filmmakers than her life.
9.5/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written many entertainment stories and reviews for The Daily Courier and the Phoenix.