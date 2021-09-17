Four Okanagan artists are featured in exhibitions this fall at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
Sub/Urban Complex features paintings by local artists, Clea Haugo and Victoria Verge, and is currently in the RCA Galleria until Oct. 26.
Verge’s work, informed by her youth as a mobile military child, portrays military-style homes in different locations, always on the move. Verge sees the military as “a community, a home, and a way of life.” she says.
Haugo’s paintings features businesses, demolished homes and other structures in Kelowna.
Embellished Conversance features the abstract work of Angie Marchinkow and will be on display in the Mezzanine Gallery to Jan. 2. This series has a water theme.
Animesque: Anime-Inspired Artwork by Brock Gratz will be on display in the first floor studio hallway to Jan. 3. Animesque also features a work by Brendan Gervais, a winner of the British Columbia Youth Parliament’s Phoenix Rising Art Competition.
“These exhibits explore important and timely issues as well as personal experience, whether through memory or abstraction. We are fortunate to have such interesting, challenging and beautiful works of art created by local artists here at the RCA,” said community of educational programming specialist Andrew Stauffer.
The artworks are for sale.