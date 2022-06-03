A new way to think about hearing loss is the theme of an exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
“Hearing loss affects people of all ages and demographics,” says Kelsie Balehowsky, the artist behind the exhibit, Sensorineural.
“Something like sensorineural hearing loss, for example, is not something you can tell immediately just by looking at someone. This exhibition aims to spread awareness of hearing health and reduce stigma.”
The installation in the gallery’s street-level glass gallery was inspired by Balehowsky's son who was born with sensorineural hearing loss.
The exhibit features oversized mixed media sculptures of the tiny bones that make up the middle and inner ear. They are finished in a golden coat of paint and suspended against a lavender backdrop.
However, viewers will have to work a little to get a clear view. The front of the glass has a frosty opaque finish with only vertical “audio” slats to glimpse through. Balehowsky has included a QR code that links to an online hearing loss simulator.
Balehowsky is an artist and arts educator. Her work is primarily concerned with themes of the uncanny, technology and connection.