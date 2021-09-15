Throughout the latter half of the 20th century, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker scammed millions of Americans out of their money, treating them as little more than personal ATMs to fund their lavish lifestyles. In 2021, producer Jessica Chastain and director Michael Showalter show a similar disregard for the American public with the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, an uninspired, boring mess of a movie so out of touch with reality you’d think it was funded by Bakker himself.
Tammy Faye stars Chastain as the titular televangelist, with Andrew Garfield as her husband Jim. The film tracks the two from the time they meet at Bible College, to their founding of the “PTL Club”, to its collapse and Jim Bakker’s conviction. The movie is gutless and sterile in its depiction of events, adopting a “this happened… then this happened” approach more suited to a fourth-grade show-and-tell than a Hollywood production. If you know the story of the Bakkers, this movie has nothing to offer. If you don’t, Wikipedia is a better place to start.
For a movie that revolves around a couple known for their charisma, starring two equally electric actors, Tammy Faye features especially dull performances. Garfield is boring as Jim Bakker, and Chastain doesn’t fair much better as his wife. The only good performance in the film is Vincent D’Onofrio as Rev. Jerry Falwell, Sr.
D’Onofrio’s Falwell is cold, but godly, in his own way. He’s a staunch Republican who puts politics before religion, but can also back up every decision with an appropriate Bible verse (and not the obvious ones). In a notable scene, he confronts the Bakkers – who are infinitely more successful than him, at least within the context of this movie – and orders Jim to give to George Bush Sr.’s campaign. “Stopping the homosexual agenda is too important”, he states, noting that the Democrats are “already coming for our tax-exempt status
“No, the evangelical vote will stay in the Big Tent this time”.
It’s a remarkably powerful scene that sums up an entire character in only a few sentences.
Anyone who has seen a biopic of any celebrity will recognize the sequence of scenes that spans tragic childhood to blissful youth to hard times to ultimate demise.
During the more “hopeful” scenes – such as when thousands empty their pockets to fund the Bakkers’ new waterpark after Tammy gives a tearful speech on television – scenes are shot conventionally. Pastel blue phones are intercut with shots of blinking lights, as if the emotional beats of whatever we just watched are miraculously hitting the country in a crescendo of generosity.
Much more telling, are the crowd shots, which, while short, are frequent in this movie. As public figures, the Bakkers regularly performed to crowds. That crowds in the movie are always composed of emotionless extras, as inhuman as they were perceived by the Bakkers themselves.
But ultimately rather than add to the other choices made by the movie, the random and drab crowd shots simply show the filmmakers to be as uninterested as the Bakkers were in people that the couple hurt.
Tammy Faye has one good performance. Beyond that, it’s just another movie to add to the pile of awful biopics about awful people.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is currently screening as part of the Toronto International Film Festival. It releases to theatres Friday.
2/10
Jeff Bulmer is a UBCO graduate who hosts a movie-themed podcast for Heatwave Radio and has written numerous reviews and entertainment stories for The Daily Courier and The Phoenix.